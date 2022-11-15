The town of Stellarton is getting ready for winter. At last night’s regular monthly meeting, council approved the tender for salt hauling to the low bidder D.G. Sons Trucking, at a cost of $14.90 per ton.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Officials in the town of Stellarton are continuing to deal with the tree damage in the community from post-Tropical Storm Fiona. https://bit.ly/3g7eoaN
The province has announced a new program where communities and municipalities can apply to receive up to $100,000 to recruit or retain health care professionals. https://bit.ly/3g4aks2
A project that promotes better health and healthier relationships for young boys and men, led in part by @stfxuniversity Education Professor Dr. Chris Gilham receives $1 million in funding to expand throughout Atlantic Canada. https://bit.ly/3UXubb3
Town of Stellarton Awards Salt Hauling Tender10:31 am | Read Full Article
The town of Stellarton is getting ready for winter. At last night’s regular monthly meeting, council approved the tender for salt hauling to the low bidder D.G. Sons Trucking, at a cost of $14.90 per ton. Facebook Twitter
Stellarton Still Dealing with Damage Caused by Fiona9:54 am | Read Full Article
The town of Stellarton continues to deal with trees damaged by storm Fiona. At last night’s monthly meeting of council, Ward 1 councilor Bryan Knight proposed a motion that Public Works remove ASAP any trees on town land that are in danger of causing property damage. The motion did not go to a vote as […]
Malcolm Bussey, Dyton Blackett and Ben Harrington named St. ...8:16 am | Read Full Article
X-Men running back Malcolm Bussey is the StFX Football Offensive Player of the Week. Bussey, a second year Human Kinetics student from Hammonds Plains, NS had another big offensive game in the X-Men’s 21-14 AUS Loney Bowl championship victory over Mt. A on Saturday. He scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown to start the 4th quarter […]