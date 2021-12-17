Town of Stellarton Closes Offices following Recent Increases in COVID-19 cases

The Town of Stellarton has decided to take some precautions with the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the province. As of today, town Hall and all municipally owned facilities are closed to the public.

The Stellarton Police Department is also closed to the public and a buzzer system is located at the front of Town Hall (250 Foord St.) and should be utilized if police help is needed. Police are still responding to calls at this time and encourage the public to call ahead with their concerns

While the town hall is closed to the public, Town Staff will be available to answer calls and provide the best course of action for individuals.

The Stellarton Public Works Department is providing essential services only and limiting exposure to the public.

The Town of Stellarton will continue to post and share updates from the Government of Nova Scotia and the Nova Scotia Department of Health & Wellness as they are available.