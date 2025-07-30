Town of Stellarton Enters Stage 2 of its Water Contingency Plan as Hot, Dry Weather Continues

As the hot, dry weather continues, the Town of Stellarton has announced it has entered new phase of conserving water.

The town has enacted Stage 2 of its Water Contingency Plan, Alternate Day Water Use.

That means homes with even numbered addresses can conduct sprinkling, watering or irrigating trees, plants, lawns, vegetables and flowers; fill or top pools and wash cars between 6 and 11 am and 7 pm to midnight on even calendar days. Odd number addresses can conduct their watering during the same time periods on odd numbered days.

Town officials say the conservation order will remain in place until water levels of the East River return to normal. They warn if water levels continue to degrade, it is possible that Stage 3 restrictions may be required.