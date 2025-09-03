Town of Stellarton Enters Stage 2 of its Water Contingency Plan

The Town of Stellarton is changing water conservation measures as the dry weather continues. The town has announced it has entered Stage 2 of its Water Contingency Plan, Alternate Day Water Use. The town had been under voluntary water restrictions for the past week.

Under Alternate Day Water Use, even numbered homes on even calendar days can do certain outdoor water activities from 6 a.m to 11 a.m. and from 7 p.m.to midnight. That inlcudes sprinkling, watering or irrigating shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, vegetables and flowers; fill or top pools and wash cars.

Odd numbered homes can do the same outdoor water uses on odd numbered calendar days.

These measures will remain in place until water levels of the East River return to normal. Should water levels continue to degrade, it is possible the town would enact Stage 3 water restrictions.