Town of Stellarton Minus a couple of Sidewalk Plows as Another Storm Sets its Sights on Nova Scotia

The town of Stellarton is having to play catch-up on street and sidewalk clearing as another system is forecast to dump 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Wednesday evening.

The town engineer’s report to council noted that two of their sidewalk plows are down for maintenance, but work continues to widen side streets and clear walkways.