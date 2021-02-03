Town of Stellarton Pays Tribute to Former Mayor Joe Gennoe

A former municipal leader in Pictou County has died. Joe Gennoe was Mayor of Stellarton for ten years from 2006 to 2016. In a statement current Mayor Danny MacGillivray says Gennoe had deep roots in the town; pointing out the family has been a staple in Stellarton for over a century, becoming famous for their bread beginning in 1921. MacGillivray says the family business grew and prospered under Joe’s direction.

He says Gennoe led council during an important decade for the town. MacGillivray says as Mayor, Gennoe supported the development of the Albion Business Park, which is now proving critical to the long-term prosperity of the town. MacGillivray says Gennoe stood against amalgamation in 2015, and kept the tax rate stable.

He says the business community knew of Joe’s prudent financial foresight for many decades, and the town is indebted to him as he brought those savvy business skills to the town in his role as mayor.