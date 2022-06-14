Town of Stellarton Posts Surplus

Stellarton finished the past fiscal year in the black. At last night’s meeting of council, accountant

Brenda MacKay presented the consolidated financial statements for 2021/22, showing the town finished with a net surplus of just over 132 thousand dollars. Both MacKay and Mayor Danny MacGillivray noted the main reason for the surplus was the doubling of the Municipal Financial Capacity (MFC) Grant, which netted an extra half a million dollars from the province. MacGillivray says that extra five hundred thousand is going to good use.

MacGillivray says the level of next year’s MFC Grant is not known, as it’s currently being negotiated with the province.