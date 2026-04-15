Town of Stellarton to Ask Provincial Regulators to conduct a Water Rate Study

The town of Stellarton is one of the last municipalities in the province that charge water users a flat rate, but not for much longer.

With water meters installed throughout town, enough data has been collected to go to the provincial Regulatory & Appeals Board for a water rate study. Council approved a motion to apply for the study at their regular monthly meeting Monday night. There will be public hearings scheduled by the Board after they receive the application, and it’s expected the new usage rates will be in place by the fall.