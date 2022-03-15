Town of Stellarton to develop rules for Videoconferencing

Stellarton town staff have been instructed to develop a policy around videoconferencing of town meetings. Virtual meetings for municipalities were allowed during the provincial state of emergency that began at the start of the pandemic. But after the state is emergency is lifted – expected to be March 21st – public meetings go back to being the norm. Municipalities can set their own policy to allow for online and virtual meetings under limited circumstances, with public notice included. Staff will report back to council with a draft policy at next month’s meeting.