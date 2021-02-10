Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Town of Stellarton To Receive Federal and Provincial COVID-19 Support

This entry was posted in News on .

The Town of Stellarton is getting federal and provincial funds as it copes with the financial fallouts from COVID-19. At last night’s meeting of council, a letter was read from Municipal Affairs Minister Chuck Porter mentioning that the town will be receiving funds from the Safe Restart Program, which is to help cover lost town revenues due to COVID. The original estimate for the town was $67,500 – Stellarton will be receiving $69,165.