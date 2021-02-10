Town of Stellarton To Receive Federal and Provincial COVID-19 Support

The Town of Stellarton is getting federal and provincial funds as it copes with the financial fallouts from COVID-19. At last night’s meeting of council, a letter was read from Municipal Affairs Minister Chuck Porter mentioning that the town will be receiving funds from the Safe Restart Program, which is to help cover lost town revenues due to COVID. The original estimate for the town was $67,500 – Stellarton will be receiving $69,165.
Stellarton Town Council honoured several firefighters for their long service to the community. http://bit.ly/370V1bT
With COVID-19 infections on the rise in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia will require travellers arriving from that province to quarantine for 14 days. http://bit.ly/3jzYG5k
One New Case of COVID-19, Number of Active Cases Remains at ...1:03 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced one new case of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 9. The case is in Central Zone and is related to a previously reported case. The person is self-isolating, as required. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,253 Nova Scotia tests yesterday. […]
Antigonish County Municipality Optimistic of Current Fiscal ...10:22 am | Read Full Article
The Warden for Antigonish says while it’s still early, the county might be looking at a surplus. When asked about the county’s budget and the effects COVID-19 might have on the bottom line, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county is looking over the finances from the last year. With that said, the warden […]
Respected High School Basketball Scout Tom Konchalski, broth...7:10 pm | Read Full Article
Respected high school basketball scout Tom Konchalski has died. Konchalski, brother of long-time St. FX Men’s Basketball coach Steve Konchalski, died Monday after a long bout with cancer. He was 74. Born in Manhattan in 1947, Konchalski initially became a Catholic School Math Teacher. He quit teaching math in 1979 to work for Howard Garfinkel, […]