Town of Stellarton to sell Memorial Rink to Community Group

A local rink is staying with the community.

In a release issued this morning, the Town of Stellarton announced an agreement to sell the Stellarton Memorial Rink to the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association (SMCCA),

for $1.00.

The release states SMCCA has the passion to move forward, but the Town Council has declared that it cannot be with taxpayer dollars. Stellarton taxpayers already support 30 per cent of the operating subsidy required for Pictou County Wellness Centre (PCWC) to break even.

Council has offered to process any potential donations to the group as this will allow for the issuing of charitable tax receipts, giving the donor a break on their personal income taxes.

The Town also offered the association a grant to cover the tax bill. Under the Municipal Government Act, they will be required to pay their taxes like anyone else, but the Town will provide them an annual grant for the same amount, as is done for the Sobeys Multi Sport Complex. This will not cost the Town, as there is currently $0 in tax revenue from that property