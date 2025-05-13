Town of Stellarton’s Chief of Administrative Officer Susan Higdon to Resign after Seven Years in the Position
May 13, 2025 | Local News
The town of Stellarton’s Chief Administrative Officer will soon be stepping down after seven years on the job.
Stellarton Town Council: Back Row: Councillor Sandra Eis, Ward One;
Councillor Garry Pentz, Ward Two;
Councillor Mark Fortune, Ward One;
Councillor Susan Campbell, Ward Two.
Front Row: Mayor Darren Stroud, and Chief Administrative Officer, Susan Higdon (Town of Stellarton photo)
Susan Higdon is leaving to take a position in the office of Central Nova MP Sean Fraser. At last night’s monthly meeting, councillors praised Higdon for her hard work, organization and problem solving skills with the public.
The search has already begun to find Higdon’s replacement.