Town of Westville amending Development Rules

Like many other municipalities, the town of Westville is amending the rules around development.

At last night’s monthly meeting, the town passed a new policy enabling the use of Comprehensive Development Districts (CDD’s) which would provide guidelines for the development of large tracts of land within the town. Council also passed first reading of a by-law amendment to permit the use of CDD’s within town zones.

Mayor Lennie White says the goals of these changes are to streamline the process not just for developers, but also to keep citizens informed.

The new policy and by-law amendments will soon be posted on the town’s website and will be available at the town office. There will be a public hearing on the proposed changes at the next meeting of council on August 26th, before second reading