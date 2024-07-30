Town of Westville Approves Audited Financial Statements for the Past Year and Approves a New Budget

At Monday night’s monthly meeting, the town of Westville settled its books for the past year, and passed its budget for the current year.

The audited financial statements for the past fiscal year ending March 31st were approved, showing a surplus of 223 thousand dollars, which have been placed in town reserves.

The operating budget for the current fiscal year was passed, at just under $6 million dollars. Tax rates held at $2.13 per $100 assessment for residential and resource properties, and $3.95 per $100 assessment for commercial. The water charge is at $1.17 per 1,000 litres of water used.

The water utility budgets came in at over $1.3 million dollars, with a budgeted deficit of 95 thousand dollars to be covered by a portion of the utility’s surplus.