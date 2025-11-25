Town of Westville Gives First Reading to a Bylaw That Would Make it Illegal to Feed Deer or Other Wildlife in the Town

The town of Westville has passed first reading of new bylaw that would make it illegal to feed deer and other wildlife in the town.

The bylaw was drafted by town staff after a survey indicated a large majority of residents were in favour of a measure in response to the increasing number of encounters with deer in Westville. The draft bylaw will soon be available to read on the town website.

Because the December meeting of council has been called off due to its proximity to Christmas Day, it’s expected that the public hearing required in response to the bylaw will be in January, and that the bylaw would come back to council for second reading in February.