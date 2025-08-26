Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Town of Westville Gives First Reading to a New Development Agreement with Twin Rivers Park

Aug 26, 2025 | Local News

The town of Westville has passed first reading of a new development agreement with Twin Rivers Park.

The proposed development is a 16 Unit townhouse-style building on Union Street. There will be a public hearing on the development agreement before the next Committee of the Whole meeting on September 22nd, with a second reading and vote at the next meeting of council on September 29th.

Westville Mayor Lennie White. (Town of Westville photo)

Mayor Lennie White said those who want more detailed information on the proposed development before the public hearing can watch August’s recorded meeting of the Planning Advisory Committee on YouTube


