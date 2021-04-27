Town of Westville makes adjustments to Operations as COVID-19 Case Numbers Rise

With concern over rising COVID-19 case numbers and a number of exposure sites in the area,

the Town of Westville is getting ahead of provincial regulations and placing restrictions on the use of town properties.

While the town office remains open, those making payments in person are encouraged to make an appointment, and will be asked to provide contact tracing information and answer a COVID-19 questionnaire, in case of a notice of possible exposure. In-person meetings with staff will be only for emergencies.

Both the Police and Public Works offices will have restricted access, with in-person meetings also for emergencies only. At last night’s meeting of council, conducted over Zoom and streamed on their Facebook page, Mayor Lennie White noted that other local municipalities are making similar changes to their operations