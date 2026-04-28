Town of Westville Making Another Attempt at repurposing the former Highland Consolidated School Building

During last night’s public engagement session, Mayor Lennie White said that the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council decided not to go forward with an agreement signed with the town to renovate the building and put in 64 apartments. The reason? Steel roof joists were found in the building, and somehow inspections that were mandated by the province years ago to ensure the joists were still safe were never done. If the joists need replacement, that would add significant costs to the project that the Co-operative said it couldn’t cover.