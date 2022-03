Westville will soon have a new Chief Administrative Officer.

After a series of interviews with candidates across the country, Mayor Lennie White says that Scot Weeres has been chosen to be the new CAO. Weeres has many years experience in both provincial and municipal posts in Ontario, BC, and the Northwest Territories, and begins his new job in Westville as of May 1st.

Public Works Superintendent Sam Graham has been acting CAO since Linda Brown stepped down from the position in December.