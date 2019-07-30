A and W Antigonish
Town of Westville Reports Improved Financial Position

The town of Westville’s financial picture is a bit brighter. At last night’s meeting of council, the town’s audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year ending March 31 were presented. Compared to the previous fiscal, Westville has decreased its net financial liabilities and paid down a portion of its long term debt. There is also a bit more money in the balances for operating and reserve funds.