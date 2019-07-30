Town of Westville Reports Improved Financial Position

The town of Westville’s financial picture is a bit brighter. At last night’s meeting of council, the town’s audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year ending March 31 were presented. Compared to the previous fiscal, Westville has decreased its net financial liabilities and paid down a portion of its long term debt. There is also a bit more money in the balances for operating and reserve funds.
Blue-Green Algae Bloom Discovered in Lake Ainslie1:36 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Environment responded to a blue-green algae bloom in Lake Ainslie on July 26. In a series of tweets, the department reminded residents to not swim, drink, shower, or allow their pets in waters where they can see the bloom. People who draw water from Lake Ainslie were asked to find […]
Strait Richmond Hospital Emergency Department to have a 24-h...1:15 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising residents the emergency room at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will experience a temporary closure tomorrow. The ER will close from 8 a.m. on Wednesday until 8 a.m. on Thursday. The reason for the closure is a lack of doctor coverage. Anyone with urgent medical needs is […]
Sports Roundup – July 216:38 am | Read Full Article
Cassius Clark (Farmington, ME) is taking home the prestigious John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup after winning the IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway. Jonathan Hicken of Brudenell, PEI continued his hot streak finishing second. Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) battled Hicken for the final laps and finished third. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish came fourth. Chisholm piloted […]