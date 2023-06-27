Town of Westville seeks Provincial Funding to Find Possible Water Sources

The town of Westville is applying to the province for funds to begin the process of finding possible sources of water.

CAO Scott Weeres asked council for a motion to approve the town’s application for money from the Provincial Capital Assistance Program. The money would be used to conduct a “desktop” geological and hydrological assessment of the area – the first step in a multi-year process to develop new sources of water for the town.

Currently, Westville purchases its water from the town of New Glasgow. Both CAO Weeres and Mayor Lennie White stress that currently there’s plenty of water available for the town’s needs. With climate change altering precipitation patterns over the long term, this is a pro-active project to ensure a reliable, and possibly less expensive, supply of water for the town in the decades to come.