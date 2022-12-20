Town of Westville to end Snow Plowing on Private Property

The town of Westville is getting out of the “private“ plowing business.

Noting that the liability risk of town employees using town equipment working on private property is not covered by insurance, CAO Scot Weeres proposed a motion that the town discontinue servicing the current handful of private driveways and parking lots as of January 1st, 2024 – giving those property owners time to find alternatives. Between now and then, those owners would have to sign an agreement waiving indemnity for the town for any adverse effects that may result from their work.

The motion passed with only one nay vote from Deputy Mayor Mitchell MacGregor.