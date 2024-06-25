Town of Westville to Replace Aging Water Meters

The replacement of aging water meters in Westville will soon kick into high gear.

Town council voted to award the replacement contract to Sansom Equipment Limited, at a cost of just under $725,000. CAO Scott Weeres told council that the majority of water meters in town are over twenty years old, considered the usable lifespan of the equipment.

Weeres says that replacing the old meters will not only provide more accurate readings, but it will take much less time for staff to read them, and they’ll be able to provide a more detailed breakdown of customers’ water usage.

Weeres says he expects Sansom to begin replacing water meters by late August, with the process expected to take three to four months.