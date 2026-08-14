Town Officials and RCMP Receive Reports of Fireworks and Firecrackers Set Off In all Hours of the Night

The town of Antigonish yesterday posted on social media regarding multiple reports of fireworks and firecrackers set off at all hours of the night, calling it dangerous and highly disruptive to residents. The town noted by-law-enforcement officers and RCMP received calls from concerned citizens about the noise and the increased risk of fire, injury, and damage to property.

The town’s post stated consumer fireworks are prohibited by the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal when the BurnSafe map is in the red zone, with the fine for violating burn restrictions at $25,000.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. James Jessome said the police received some complaints, adding he thinks the town might be getting more than police. He said police look into the complaints they receive.