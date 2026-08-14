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Town Officials and RCMP Receive Reports of Fireworks and Firecrackers Set Off In all Hours of the Night

Aug 14, 2026 | Local News

The town of Antigonish yesterday posted on social media regarding multiple reports of fireworks and firecrackers set off at all hours of the night, calling it dangerous and highly disruptive to residents. The town noted by-law-enforcement officers and RCMP received calls from concerned citizens about the noise and the increased risk of fire, injury, and damage to property.  
 
The town’s post stated consumer fireworks are prohibited by the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal when the BurnSafe map is in the red zone, with the fine for violating burn restrictions at $25,000.  
 
Antigonish RCMP Sgt. James Jessome said the police received some complaints, adding he thinks the town might be getting more than police. He said police look into the complaints they receive.  
 
Jessome also noted there is a by-law dealing with noise disturbances.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.