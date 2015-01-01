Towns of Mahone Bay and Antigonish seeking information from Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Owners

The Town of Mahone Bay and the Town of Antigonish are looking to collect information from electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle owners as part of an EV charger pilot project.

Mahone Bay, Antigonish, and Berwick are partners in AREA, a municipally owned company which looks after the 23.5 mega-watt Ellershouse Windfarm in Windsor-West Hants and community solar gardens in the three towns.

Lauren Clark, climate and energy program manager with the Town of Mahone Bay, said Mahone Bay was hoping to do a survey involving electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle owners so they asked the Town of Antigonish for some help.

They are asking residents for the make and model of their electric or hybrid vehicle, the type of charger they use, and if they would be interested in participating in a study in the future. The information can be sent to lauren.clark@townofmahonebay.ca

Clark said they pilot project they are working on with the province is looking at vehicle to home chargers, which would allow residents to take electricity from their vehicles and use it for their homes in cases of power outages.