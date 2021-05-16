Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The number of new cases of COVID-19 is dropping in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health officials have identified 86 new infections. http://bit.ly/3tQF7cr
If you are 35 years of age or older you can now book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia. http://bit.ly/3tPy57I
Province Identifies 86 new Cases of COVID-194:18 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 115 recoveries. There are 66 new infections in Central Zone, 11 in Eastern Zone, four in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone. Premier Iain Rankin says he’s pleased with the declining case numbers, marking the first in double digits in […]
COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Nova Scotians aged 35 and...5:14 pm | Read Full Article
People aged 35 and older in Nova Scotia can now book appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province. Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed. All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 […]
Sports Roundup – May 166:18 am | Read Full Article
Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie’s shot 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals lost starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, and backup Craig Anderson made 21 saves. Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie […]