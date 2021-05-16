Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Tracadie United Baptist Church in-person Sunday Services normally held in the Sanctuary @ 11:00am, are temporarily suspended until further notice due to Covid-19 public safety restrictions. A public announcement will be made when in-person services resume.
TUBC’s Virtual Online Ministry hosted by Support Pastor Rev. Richard Adesola is ongoing on Zoom.
We invite you to worship with us every Sunday @ 1pm, and fellowship with us every Wednesday evening @ 7pm. All are welcome, and thank you for your support!
Meeting ID# 604 512 7937
Password is case sensitive: TUBC2020

This entry was posted in Religious Services Cancellations on .