Tracadie Volunteer Fire Department Marks Official Opening of New Fire Hall

The Tracadie Volunteer Fire Department celebrated the opening of their new fire hall. The

department held a Grand Opening and an Open House Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Johnny Duykers says they moved into the nearly 10,000 square foot facility in March, 2020; just before the pandemic hit the province, delaying the Grand Opening until now. Duykers says they are happy with the new facility.

The fire department also unveiled its newest fire truck, capable of pumping 1,250 gallons a minute. It is also equipped with a ladder and LED lighting for night-time firefighting