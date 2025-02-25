Track And Field’s Eileen Benoit, Caden Lee and Brett King Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Track and Field.

X-Women Track Runners Eileen Benoit and Caden Lee have been named co-winners of Female Athlete of the Week award. Benoit, a first year Education student in her fourth year of elibility from Windsor was a double medalist at the AUS Track and Field Championship in Saint John, New Brunswick this past weekend. Benoit won the 3000 metre race, and captured silver in the 1500 metres event. She also received the AUS Female Community Service Award.

Lee, a third year Human Kinetics Student from Richmond Hill, Ontario earned four medals at the AUS championship, Gold in the 1500 metre race and in the 4×800 metre relay. She also captured bronze in the 1000 metre race and the 4×400 metre relay.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Runner Brett King. The second year Human Kinetics student from Wolfville captured two medals at the AUS Championship, gold in the 3000 metres and bronze in the 4×800 metres.

King, Lee and Benoit have all qualified to represent St. FX at the U Sports Championship in Windsor, Ontario