Track & Field’s Haley Wilson and Angus Rawling named St. FX Athletes of the Week

Both St.FX Athletes of the week come to us from Track and Field. X-Women track & field sprinter/jumper Hayley Wilson won the triple jump event at the SMU

Open Saturday with a jump of 11.49m, bettering her own school record by 1cm. She also placed second in the 60m hurdles, third in the 60m dash, third in the long jump and first in the 4x200m relay at the AUS Relay Challenge Friday night.

Meanwhile, X-Men track & field runner Angus Rawling set a new StFX record in the 3000m event this past weekend at the Boston

University Invitational meet. His personal best time earned him 8th place amongst 167 runners from across NCAA and U SPORTS schools. The previous StFX record was set in 2004 by Eric Gillis.