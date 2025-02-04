Track Runners Caden Lee and Liam Patterson named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Track runner Caden Lee is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Lee, a third year Human Kinetics student from Richmond Hill, Ont. ran an impressive one mile race Saturday at the NB Indoor & University Invitational in Saint John. Lee finished in first place amongst the field of 28 competitors, posting a time of 4:56.97. This time also enters Lee second overall in the X-Women record book in the one mile event.

X-Men Track runner Liam Patterson is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Patterson, a third year Human Kinetics student from Toronto, Ont. ran a record-breaking one mile race on Saturday at the NB Indoor & University Invitational in Saint John. His time of 4:11.67 slotted him into fourth spot overall amongst the field of 39 competitors, and it set a new X-Men record in the mile.