Track’s Caroline Ash and Basketball’s Matt Pennell named St. FX Athletes of the Week.

X-Women Track runner Caroline Ash is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Ash, a fourth year Business student from Newmarket, ON, had two first place finishes at the SMU Open meet on Saturday. She ran to first place in the 600m race, topping the field of eight with a time of 1:35.04. She also won the 1000m race, besting the field of 14 with a time of 2:46.45 which automatically qualified her for the U SPORTS championship. Caroline’s 1000m time also ranks her fourth in the country and set a new X-Women record in that event.

X-Men Basketball guard Matt Pennell is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Pennell, a fifth year Human Kinetics student from St. John’s, Nfld had a big game for the X-Men in their 101-71 win over Acadia Friday night. With 25 minutes played, Pennell scored 17 points (including 5 for 8 from three-point range), and had 4 rebounds and 2 assists. His efforts earned him player of the game honours as the X-Men clinched first place in the AUS standings with the win.