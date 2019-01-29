Track’s Hergett, Hockey’s Mann-Dixon named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women track & field runner Jane Hergett was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week for

the week. Hergett had two impressive races at the McGill Team Challenge meet in Montreal this weekend. She placed fourth overall in the 600m sprint and sixth in the 1000m race. She is currently ranked in the top 10 in the country in the 1000m.

X-Men hockey goaltender Blade Mann-Dixon was named the StFX Male

Athlete of the Week. Mann-Dixon backstopped the X-Men to three big wins this week. In Tuesday’s 5-1 win over UPEI he had 22 saves and followed that up with followed another 5-1 win over Friday agasint UPEI, where he stopped 29 shots and was the game’s third star. He capped off the weekend with 38 saves on Saturday, earning player of the game honours in a 3-2 win over U SPORTS No. 1 ranked UNB.