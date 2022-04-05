Track’s Siona Chisholm and Hockey’s Santino Centorame named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Track runner Siona Chisholm is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Chisholm, a 1st year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish, competed in three events at the U SPORTS national championship this past weekend in Saint John, NB, earning a 6th, 9th, and 12th place finishes. Chisholm had a strong first year with the team, earning both the AUS female track athlete of the year award and AUS female rookie of the year honours.

X-Men Hockey defenseman Santino Centorame is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week. Centorame, a fifth year Business student from Mississauga, ON was named a tournament all-star as the captain of the X-Men team helped lead them both on and off the ice to a U SPORTS bronze medal this past weekend. He was also named a U SPORTS second team all-Canadian.