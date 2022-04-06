Traffic Data from Summer to be Included in a Survey of Changes to Port Hawkesbury’s Reeves Street

Traffic data from the summer will be included in a survey of changes to Reeves Street in Port

Hawkesbury, which is expected to start in the middle of the month.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie, Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle told last night’s regular monthly meeting the traffic study is still on track to conclude in September.

The CAO said the cost-sharing agreement for the study by Nova Scotia Public Works has been signed. Under the deal, Doyle said the town would pay 25 per cent of the costs of the survey, approximately $5,000, while the province would pay the remaining 75 per cent.

During the regular monthly meeting on March 1, Doyle said the town and Nova Scotia Public Works undertook the survey to gauge opinions from town residents about traffic changes, as well as streetscaping and façade improvements on Reeves Street.

Doyle said the survey results will inform a study of the project, which will compile speed averages, as well as the number and severity of accidents.