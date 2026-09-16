Traffic Issues Raised at Antigonish Town Council

Some traffic issues came up during last night’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council.

Councilors reported issues such as people parking on the wrong side of the road, parking too close to intersections, and parking under no parking signs. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said these will be some of the topics to come up during next week’s police and licensing committee meeting.

Any additional parking on busy streets, mainly the bus routes, can become problematic, said Cameron.