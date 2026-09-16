Traffic Issues Raised at Antigonish Town Council
Sep 16, 2026 | Local News
Some traffic issues came up during last night’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council.
Councilors reported issues such as people parking on the wrong side of the road, parking too close to intersections, and parking under no parking signs. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said these will be some of the topics to come up during next week’s police and licensing committee meeting.
Downtown Antigonish. (Ken Kingston photo_
Any additional parking on busy streets, mainly the bus routes, can become problematic, said Cameron.
Street line painting also came up during the meeting. Cameron said the center line painting is generally done by the department of transportation and infrastructural renewal, and they are now available to conduct the work. He said the town did some crosswalk painting earlier this year, noting some of them need to re-touched before the winter.