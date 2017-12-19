Traffic lights at Highland Drive/West Street Intersection in Antigonish to be Activated Soon

Traffic lights are up at the corner of Highland Drive and West Street in Antigonish, and they will be operational…soon. During Monday evening’s town council meeting, and update was provided on the project, which originally had a completion date of late October.

Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says the lights will be a welcome addition to the area, and will surely cut down on congestion during busy times of the day. Boucher says the town will keep an eye open for any congestion or backups these new lights will cause:

Boucher says that there are no current plans for future projects in the town for traffic lights, and any money put toward new ones will come from next year’s budget.