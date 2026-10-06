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Traffic Safety Changes coming for Reeves Street and Embree Island Road Area of Port Hawkesbury

Oct 6, 2026 | Local News

Town of Port Hawkesbury officials says traffic safety changes are coming in the Reeves Street and Embree Island Road area.
Officials say it’s part of transportation improvements being implemented by the Province.  The traffic configuration includes new pavement markings and dedicated turning lanes.  The east end of Embree Island Road will be converted to a turning area.
The closure is required to address a serious traffic safety concern and vehicles will no longer be able to enter or exit Embree Island Road at this location.  Access to the neighbourhood will continue to be available from the existing west access to Reeves Street.

Reeves Street, Port Hawkesbury, near the Civic Centre. (Ken Kingston photo)

Other changes to the traffic configuration also includes dedicated left-turn lanes from the west access to Embree Island Road, the NSCC driveway and MacMaster Road; closure of the existing right-turn slip lane from Reeves Street to Granville Street via the Granville Street North Bridge; and a dedicated right-turn lane from Reeves Street onto Granville Street via the Granville Street South Bridge.
The province’s Public Works Department is expected to carry out the pavement-markings and associated traffic changes in the coming weeks.
More information on the traffic changes, including maps can be found by following this link:    Traffic Changes-Reeves St./Embree Island Road – Town of Porthawkesbury

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.