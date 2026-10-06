Traffic Safety Changes coming for Reeves Street and Embree Island Road Area of Port Hawkesbury

Town of Port Hawkesbury officials says traffic safety changes are coming in the Reeves Street and Embree Island Road area.

Officials say it’s part of transportation improvements being implemented by the Province. The traffic configuration includes new pavement markings and dedicated turning lanes. The east end of Embree Island Road will be converted to a turning area.

The closure is required to address a serious traffic safety concern and vehicles will no longer be able to enter or exit Embree Island Road at this location. Access to the neighbourhood will continue to be available from the existing west access to Reeves Street.

Other changes to the traffic configuration also includes dedicated left-turn lanes from the west access to Embree Island Road, the NSCC driveway and MacMaster Road; closure of the existing right-turn slip lane from Reeves Street to Granville Street via the Granville Street North Bridge; and a dedicated right-turn lane from Reeves Street onto Granville Street via the Granville Street South Bridge.

The province’s Public Works Department is expected to carry out the pavement-markings and associated traffic changes in the coming weeks.