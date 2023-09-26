Training begins for Potential future Mi’kmaq Mining Employees at Paqtnkek

Training is being offered this fall to prepare potential future Mi’kmaq mining employees to

work for Signal Gold. The company is proposing the develop a gold mine in the Goldboro area of Guysborough County. In partnership with the Mining Industry Resources Council, a non-profit orgranization, Signal Gold is offering a Mining Essentials program for eleven participants from Paqtnkek, Potlotek and Waycobah. An orientation session was held Monday in Paqtnkek.

John Beaton, who is responsible for community and Indigenous Relations with Signal Gold says the training, which runs four days a week in Paqtnkek will cover a number of areas.

Beaton says completing the certificate will put the participants in a good position to apply for work for any mining company including Signal. Beaton says Signal is committed to employing Mi’kmaq workers on the project, so the company wants to ensure everyone is on the same page for training.

Elders from local Mi’kmaq communities will incoporate traditional teachings into the curriculum in the form of “enrichment activities. An orientation session was held Monday in Paqtnkek; training will continue four days a week, wrapping up on December 15th.

The Indigenous Employment Officer in Paqtnkek, Charmaine Jesty says she’s pleased to be partnering with Signal Gold.





Jesty says there’s tremendous potential for work in a variety of skills and trades including administration, custodial, road building, plumbing , electrical and heavy equipment