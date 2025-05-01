Trans Canada Trail funds projects for Several Local Trails

Trans Canada Trail has awarded $41,000 to community groups in Nova Scotia as part of the national organization’s Trail Care Grant Program.

Part of the money will go to three local projects.

There’s support to the Guysborough Nature Trail for repairing guardrails and clearing overgrowth. Inverness County’s Celtic Shores Coastal Trail will receive funding for maintenance and clean-up in advance of June’s Big Ride fundraiser.

Funding is also being provided towards an International Trails Day Event on June 7th in Potlotek.

This year’s Trail Care Grant Program has awarded $248,250 to 222 community groups across the country ranging from major and minor trail maintenance to accessibility and inclusion initiatives to climate emergency support.