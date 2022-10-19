Transport Canada Serves notice to Remove Drum Head Boiler

Guysborough County’s Drum Head Boiler is once again being considered for removal. The

boiler was part of a ship that caught fire and was hauled offshore to sink more than 100 years ago. It remains partially submerged and visible to residents of the community.

Last week, Transport Canada posted a newspaper ad serving notice of its intention to remove the boiler under a section of the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.

Community leader Rachel Gammon says this development caught everyone off guard.

Last year, Nova Scotia Lands, a provincial crown corporation indicated its intention to clean up 14 abandoned vessels including the Drum Head Boiler. However, it took the boiler off its removal list after hearing from Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow, who polled community members.