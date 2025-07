On Monday night, Antigonish RCMP attended a report of a transport truck that hit the guardrail and was jackknifed blocking Highway 104, Havre Boucher Hill. Traffic was rerouted for several hours in the area.

Police are no longer on scene.

Antigonish RCMP reminds anyone using the roads to be alert to their surroundings and obey all temporary traffic directions when approaching road closures for the safety of first responders and others working on the closed roads.