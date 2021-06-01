Travel Ban Ending; Province on Track to Give All Nova Scotians Their First Dose by Mid-June

During a provincial COVID-19 update, Premier Iain Rankin said the travel ban will end today

(Tuesday) and not Wednesday. While he says this means you can go visit friends, Rankin asked that people do so outside while following the current health regulations.

Rankin said the government is on track to give everyone in the province their first dose of vaccine by mid June, noting a number of residents will get an email in the coming days about their second appointments.

Rankin also said schools in Sydney and Halifax will be able to open for in-class learning this week.