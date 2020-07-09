Travel + Leisure lists Cape Breton as the #1 Island in Canada

A leading travel magazine has listed Cape Breton as the number one Island in Canada. Travel

+ Leisure made the announcement on Wednesday. The awards honour the top travel destinations and companies around the world as rated by its readers.

Readers cited Cape Breton’s many attractions including the Cabot Trail, whale-watching in St. Lawrence Bay and the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses in Inverness. Vancouver Island was ranked second in the country by readers, Prince Edward Island was third.

The Lodge at Cabot Cape Breton in Inverness also fared well, ranked among the Top Resort Hotels in Canada. The Lodge was ranked eighth in the nation.

The World’s Best Awards will appear in the magazine’s August Issue.