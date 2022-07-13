Travel + Leisure Ranks Cape Breton as the Number One Island in Canada

A leading travel magazine has ranked Cape Breton as the number one Island in Canada for the

fifth straight year. Travel + Leisure made the announcement on its web site Tuesday as part of its World’s Best Awards. Cape Breton was also ranked number ten on its list of the 25 best Islands in the world. Rankings are calculated by feedback from its readers.

The publication says this rugged Nova Scotia destination is beloved for its Indigenous culture, whale-watching, legendary lobster rolls, and the Cabot Trail. For golf lovers, Travel + Leisure says Cape Breton is known for its high-profile courses such as Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest in Inverness.