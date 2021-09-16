Travel Magazine Lists Cape Breton as Canada’s Best Island

A leading travel magazine has named Cape Breton as Canada’s best island.

In a survey of its readers, Travel + Leisure placed Cape Breton at the top of its list for the fourth year in a row.

The publication asked its readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three year period.

Among the attractions Travel + Leisure cited in Cape Breton included the championship golf courses at Cabot Cape Breton in Inverness, the Cabot Trail, Indigenous culture tours, and local seafood.

Vancouver Island was second on the list followed by Prince Edward Island.