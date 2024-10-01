Treaty Day Marks the Beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia

Today is Treaty Day. It celebrates the anniversary of the 1752 Peace and Friendship Treaty signed between Mi’kmaq and the British Crown.

In 1985, the Supreme Court of Canada confirmed the validity of these treaties. The ruling validated Indigenous treaty rights and confirmed the unique relationship between Mi’kmaq and the Crown.

Treaty Day also marks the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia, as proclaimed in 1993 by then-Premier John Savage and Mi’kmaq Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy.

The purpose of Treaty Day is to promote public awareness about the Mi’kmaw culture and heritage for all Nova Scotians