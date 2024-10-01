Listen Live

Treaty Day Marks the Beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia

Oct 1, 2024 | Local News

Today is Treaty Day. It celebrates the anniversary of the 1752 Peace and Friendship Treaty signed between Mi’kmaq and the British Crown.

In 1985, the Supreme Court of Canada confirmed the validity of these treaties. The ruling validated Indigenous treaty rights and confirmed the unique relationship between Mi’kmaq and the Crown.

Treaty Day also marks the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month in Nova Scotia, as proclaimed in 1993 by then-Premier John Savage and Mi’kmaq Grand Chief Ben Sylliboy.

2016 photo of Mi’kmaq Flag at St. FX University

The purpose of Treaty Day is to promote public awareness about the Mi’kmaw culture and heritage for all Nova Scotians


