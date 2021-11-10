Tree-Cutting Ceremony for Christmas Tree for Boston Takes Place in Orangedale today

Nova Scotia’s annual Christmas gift to Boston will begin its journey today. For the last 50 years,
Nova Scotia has donated a Christmas Tree to thank Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
The first tree was donated in 1971. This year’s tree, a 60-year-old 48-foot white spruce is being donated by L’Arche Cape Breton.
A tree cutting ceremony will be held this morning at L’Arche Cape Breton’s property in Orangedale, Inverness County.
Among the dignitaries on hand for the ceremony will be Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton.