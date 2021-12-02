Tree for Boston to Be Lit Tonight

The lights will be turned on tonight for the first time on Nova Scotia’s annual holiday gift to

Boston.

For the past 50 years, Nova Scotia has donated a Christmas tree to thank Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

A Christmas tree-lighting ceremony will be held held tonight in Boston Common for the 60-year-old, 48-foot white spruce. The tree comes from L’Arche Cape Breton’s property in Orangedale, Inverness County.

On hand for the ceremony will be Premier Tim Houston and Canada’s Consul General in Boston, Rodger Cuzner. Nova Scotia entertainers at the event include Beòlach with Heather Rankin and R & B artist Keonté Beals.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Atlantic time.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on WCVB television in Boston, starting at 8 p.m. Atlantic time.