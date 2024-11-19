Tree For Boston Tree Cutting Ceremony Set for Wednesday in Mattie Settlement, Antigonish County

The historic Tree for Boston tree cutting ceremony is set for Wednesday, November 20, at 10:30 a.m. at 100 Mill Rd., Mattie Settlement.

The 13.7-metre white spruce is being donated by landowners Hugh and Liz Ryan.

The Tree for Boston is the Province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

The public is invited to attend the tree-cutting ceremony. The event will begin with a smudging ceremony led by Trevor Gould of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.