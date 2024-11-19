Listen Live

Tree For Boston Tree Cutting Ceremony Set for Wednesday in Mattie Settlement, Antigonish County

Nov 19, 2024 | Local News

The historic Tree for Boston tree cutting ceremony is set for Wednesday, November 20, at 10:30 a.m. at 100 Mill Rd., Mattie Settlement.

The 13.7-metre white spruce is being donated by landowners Hugh and Liz Ryan.

Hugh and Liz Ryan of Mattie Settlement, Antigonish County with the tree they are donating for the Tree for Boston this year. (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

The Tree for Boston is the Province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

The public is invited to attend the tree-cutting ceremony. The event will begin with a smudging ceremony led by Trevor Gould of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.


