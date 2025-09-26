Tree Plantings set to Mark the 125th Anniversary of the Sisters of St. Martha

A pair of tree planting ceremonies marking the 125th anniversary of the Sisters of St. Martha congregation are set for early next month.

Elizabeth Yeo, vice presidents of students with STFX University, said the Sisters of St. Martha were a part of the university from the very early days, when they ran the daily life of the campus. Later, they established the St. Martha’s School of Nursing, which affiliated with STFX and trained generations of nurses. The Marthas played a vital role in shaping health care, education, social work, and spirituality across the region.

Yeo said people can still feel the Martha presence, pointing to the Wellspring Centre, a space created for students to gather, study, and feel at home, as well as the signifigant scholarships offered to indigenous students in nursing and education.

The Tree planting ceremonies are set for October 2, with the one at Bethany Grounds set for 10-10:30, and the one at STFX set for the Coady Gardens from 11:30 to Noon. All alumni, students, staff, and friends are invited.

Yeo said the event is an important reminder that the Marthas’ values of hospitality, care, service, and justice are woven into STFX’s foundation and the university continues to benefit from them today